Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August

The annual inflation rate remained constant in August, at 9.4% – virtually the same rate as in July, according to the statistics office INS. The consumer prices increased by 0.54% m/m in the month. The price of food dropped by nearly 2% m/m under the impact of the emergency ordinance capping