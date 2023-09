Romania's finance minister on fiscal consolidation: the clock is ticking

Romania's finance minister on fiscal consolidation: the clock is ticking. If Romania does not implement tough fiscal reforms, it risks ending up in a crisis similar to the one in 2010 and calling for help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), finance minister Marcel Boloș said in an interview on September 13. He complained about the lack of political (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]