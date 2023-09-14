Romania's CA deficit shrinks to 7.7% of GDP, still above pre-pandemic average

Romania's CA deficit shrinks to 7.7% of GDP, still above pre-pandemic average. Romania's current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months ending July was EUR 23.4 billion, close to the deficit in the previous 12-month period, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA deficit to GDP ratio, however, narrowed to 7.7% from 8.9% in the 12 months (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]