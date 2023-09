Finland’s Nokia Tyres Brings First Funds for Oradea Plant

Finland’s Nokia Tyres Brings First Funds for Oradea Plant. Nokian Tyres, a major player on the global tire market, operated a RON82 million capital increase this July, a sum added to the capital of Nokian Tyres Europe Operations SRL, in line with Trade Registry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]