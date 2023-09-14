Romanian NGO helping vulnerable children celebrates 30 years of activity with charity festival
SOS Satele Copiilor, a non-profit dedicated to helping vulnerable children and families, celebrates 30 years of activity in Romania with a special event - FestiSAT, a charity festival with a program that covers music, outdoor activities for kids and parents, and tasty food. The event will be (...)
