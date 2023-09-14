Colliers: Romania’s real estate investment market nearly halves in H1 to EUR 168 mln

Colliers: Romania’s real estate investment market nearly halves in H1 to EUR 168 mln. The Romanian real estate investment market ended the first half (H1) of 2023 with a total value of EUR 168 million, roughly half compared to last year’s level, according to a recent report by Colliers. Industrial and logistics accounted for about 36% of volumes and office for around 31%. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]