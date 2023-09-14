State-owned company and developer partner for EUR 800 mln urban reconversion project in Constanța

Oil Terminal, a joint-stock company owned by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy, and local developer Iulius signed on September 14 a partnership agreement for an ambitious urban reconversion project in Constanța, a major city on the Black Sea coast.