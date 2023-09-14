Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov: 75% of the total guests accommodated in the first year of operation are Romanians



Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov: 75% of the total guests accommodated in the first year of operation are Romanians.

In its first year of operation, the Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov had an occupancy rate of 60%. 75% of the guests who stayed at the hotel were Romanians, paying an average of 600 lei for a night of accommodation and five-star services in downtown Brașov. Located in the heart of the city, (...)