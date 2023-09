Romania takes first place at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Romania takes first place at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics. Romania has taken first place in the medal standings at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, as announced by the Romanian Ministry of Education. The award ceremony for the seventh edition of the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics took place on Wednesday in Kutaisi, Georgia. A (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]