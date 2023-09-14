Startups And Small Companies Seek To Recruit Well-Trained Individuals Who Can Contribute To Business Growth

Startups And Small Companies Seek To Recruit Well-Trained Individuals Who Can Contribute To Business Growth. Over 56,000 new limited liability companies (LLCs) have been registered from the beginning of 2023 until present, as the small business sector in Romania has traditionally been highly dynamic, with tens of thousands of LLCs established each year, according to data published by the National (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]