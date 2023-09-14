Oil Terminal And IULIUS Group Sign Association Agreement For EUR815M Urban Regeneration Project
Sep 14, 2023
Oil Terminal And IULIUS Group Sign Association Agreement For EUR815M Urban Regeneration Project.
Romanian state-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) on Thursday (Sept 14) announced in a stock market report that it signed an association agreement with Iulius Real Estate, a real estate development company held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, with a view to carrying out a EUR815 million (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]