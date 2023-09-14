certSIGN’s Remote Qualified Electronic Signature Service Is Integrated Into Adobe Acrobat Sign Platform
Sep 14, 2023
certSIGN, a Romanian IT&C company and a leading producer of cryptographic solutions in Romania, announces the integration of Paperless, its remote qualified electronic signature service, into the Adobe Acrobat Sign platform for the signing of electronic documents.
