certSIGN's Remote Qualified Electronic Signature Service Is Integrated Into Adobe Acrobat Sign Platform. certSIGN, a Romanian IT&C company and a leading producer of cryptographic solutions in Romania, announces the integration of Paperless, its remote qualified electronic signature service, into the Adobe Acrobat Sign platform for the signing of electronic documents.