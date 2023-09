Vrancart Raises RON48.9M Through Share Capital Increase Operation

Vrancart Raises RON48.9M Through Share Capital Increase Operation. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC), a company in which the Paval brothers, the founders of DIY retailer Dedeman have a 17.16% stake, said in a stock market report that it completed the share capital increase operation and attracted RON48.9 million from investors in the two (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]