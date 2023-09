Board Member Mihai Birliba Sells RON2.2M Worth Of Roca Industry Shares

Board Member Mihai Birliba Sells RON2.2M Worth Of Roca Industry Shares. Roca Industry (ROC1.RO), a construction material holding company, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of the sale by Board of Directors member Mihai Birliba of 300,000 shares for RON7.2 each.