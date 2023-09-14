PwC Romania Assists Alpha Bank In Acquiring Retail Operations Of Orange Money Romania

PwC Romania Assists Alpha Bank In Acquiring Retail Operations Of Orange Money Romania. An integrated team of advisors specialized in transactions from PwC Romania has provided tax, accounting and IT assistance services for Alpha Bank Romania during the process of acquiring the retail operations (namely, the mobile payment application, products and client portfolio) of Orange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]