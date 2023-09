Dorel Goia Elected Chairman Of TeraPlast's Board Of Directors

Dorel Goia Elected Chairman Of TeraPlast's Board Of Directors. Building materials maker TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) has announced in a stock market report that in the meeting of September 14, 2023, its Board of Directors has elected Dorel Goia as Chairman of the Board, for a four-year term. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]