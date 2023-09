Arctic Stream Turnover Skyrockets 125% YoY To RON62M In H1/2023

Arctic Stream (AST.RO), an IT infrastructure and security integrator, ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON62 million, up 125% on the year, the company said in its half-year financial report.