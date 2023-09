Raluca Burghelea, The New Country Managing Director Of Accenture Romania

Raluca Burghelea, The New Country Managing Director Of Accenture Romania. Accenture, a company specializing in management consulting services, technological and outsourcing sources, has appointed Raluca Burghelea to the position of Country Managing Director of Accenture Romania, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]