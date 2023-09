Polish PESA wins contract to deliver 20 trains to Romania

Polish PESA wins contract to deliver 20 trains to Romania. Polish company PESA won the tender launched by Romania's Railway Reform Authority (ARF) for the delivery of 20 trains. Moreover, it is confident it will also win the contract for another 62 trains, thus betting on contracts from the Romanian state of approximately EUR 860 million, Profit.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]