Constanţa port operator Socep buys EUR 10.4 mln equipment to boost transshipping capacity
Sep 15, 2023
Constanţa port operator Socep buys EUR 10.4 mln equipment to boost transshipping capacity.
Port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) has concluded a contract with Buhler GmbH regarding the supply by the Swiss-headquartered company of equipment for Phase Two of the grain terminal with silo and ship loader in Constanţa Port, according to a company report. The value of the contract is almost (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]