Constanţa port operator Socep buys EUR 10.4 mln equipment to boost transshipping capacity

Constanţa port operator Socep buys EUR 10.4 mln equipment to boost transshipping capacity. Port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) has concluded a contract with Buhler GmbH regarding the supply by the Swiss-headquartered company of equipment for Phase Two of the grain terminal with silo and ship loader in Constanţa Port, according to a company report. The value of the contract is almost (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]