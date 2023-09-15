Romania Top 20 Agricultural Cooperatives Generate RON1.8B Turnover in 2022, Up 30% YOY and Double 2010 Level

Romania Top 20 Agricultural Cooperatives Generate RON1.8B Turnover in 2022, Up 30% YOY and Double 2010 Level. The overall turnover of Romania’s 20 largest agricultural cooperatives in 2022 reached RON1.82 billion, 30% higher than in 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on data provided by BRIDGE-to-INFORMATION, a data analysis platform. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]