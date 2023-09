Kuwait-based Alshaya Group Hits RON57M Sales in Romania in 2022, Up 56% YOY

Kuwait-based Alshaya Group Hits RON57M Sales in Romania in 2022, Up 56% YOY. Kuwait’s Alshaya group in 2022 generated turnover worth RON57 million in Romania from fashion and cosmetics, given that it operates Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works franchises locally. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]