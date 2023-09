COVID-19 also back in Romania, health minister says

COVID-19 also back in Romania, health minister says. COVID-19 has also returned to Romania, just like in other countries, with the number of cases increasing to about 2,000 per day, health minister Alexandru Rafila said on September 14. However, he believes the new wave will peak in a week or two, and then the number of cases will start to drop. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]