September 15, 2023

Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Film Festival, White Night of Romanian Film, Enescu Festival, Street Delivery, Sibiu Guitar Meeting & more
Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Film Festival, White Night of Romanian Film, Enescu Festival, Street Delivery, Sibiu Guitar Meeting & more

Film fans have many options this weekend in Bucharest, where Enescu Festival is going strong, and Street Delivery returns with another edition. Bucharest International Film Festival September 15 – 22 With a diverse selection of films addressing current and universal themes, the festival (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Calls Shareholders To Approve EUR25M Financing Contract With The Romanian State Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice (ATB.RO) has called shareholders for a general meeting on October 30, 2023 to secure approval for the conclusion of a financing contract worth EUR25 million.

CTP Arad West, The Latest Project Of Industrial Property Developer CTP, Already Is Over 40% Pre-Leased CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has completed the structure of its latest production and logistics project in Arad (western Romania), CTPark Arad West

Colliers: First Half Of 2023 Sees Low Pipeline Of New Modern Retail Projects Deliveries The first half of 2023 saw a low pipeline of new modern retail projects deliveries, but the second half of the year is expected to be more active, with about 260,000 square meters of new retail schemes announced for the end of 2023, mostly in small and medium-sized cities, according to (...)

AROBS Transilvania Software Shares Transferred From AeRO Market To Main Market On September 25 AROBS Transilvania Software, a company present on the Romanian capital market since 2021, will start trading on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday (September 25) following the transfer from the AeRO market, the equity segment of the BVB’s Multilateral Trading (...)

Electromagnetica Appoints Andrei Bobar As Deputy General Director Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, has announced investors in a stock market report that on Friday (Sept 15) the company's Board of Directors has appointed Andrei Bobar as Deputy General Director, effective November 1, 2023.

INS: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 63% In Q2/2023, Higher By 0.1 Percentage Points Vs Q1/2023 The employment rate for the working age population (15-64 years) was 63% in the second quarter of 2023, increasing by 0.1 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2023, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Sept 15).

Adiss Switches To RON284,500 Loss In H1/2023 Adiss (ADISS.RO), a Romanian company specialized in water treatment, said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 15) that it ended the first six months of 2023 with a loss of RON284,500, compared to a net profit of RON200,500 in the same period of 2022.

 


