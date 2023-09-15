European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
The European Commission announced on September 15 that it formally closed the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania and Bulgaria. The transitional measure was introduced at the accession of the two countries to the European Union in 2007 to facilitate progress in judicial (...)
