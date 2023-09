Prodvinalco Reports RON7.8M Net Profit, RON33M Turnover For H1/2023

Prodvinalco Reports RON7.8M Net Profit, RON33M Turnover For H1/2023. Spirits producer Prodvilanco (VAC.RO), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a net profit of RON7.8 million for the first half of 2023, 13.5% higher than the level reported for the same period of 2022, as per the company's latest financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]