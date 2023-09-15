Romania wins gold, silver medals at European Junior Chess Championship

Romanian contestants have secured two gold medals and one silver medal at the European Junior Chess Championship held in the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia from September 5 to 14. Maria Anistoroaei won the gold medal in the Girls 10 category, and in the Open 10 category, Vladimir Sofronie (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]