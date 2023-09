Bucharest’s Art Safari to return this autumn with new exhibitions

Bucharest’s Art Safari to return this autumn with new exhibitions. Bucharest’s Art Safari exhibition is set to return this fall with an edition centering on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The new season takes place from September 29 to January 14 at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]