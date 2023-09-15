Electromagnetica Appoints Andrei Bobar As Deputy General DirectorElectromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, has announced investors in a stock market report that on Friday (Sept 15) the company's Board of Directors has appointed Andrei Bobar as Deputy General Director, effective November 1, 2023.
Adiss Switches To RON284,500 Loss In H1/2023Adiss (ADISS.RO), a Romanian company specialized in water treatment, said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 15) that it ended the first six months of 2023 with a loss of RON284,500, compared to a net profit of RON200,500 in the same period of 2022.