INS: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 63% In Q2/2023, Higher By 0.1 Percentage Points Vs Q1/2023

INS: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 63% In Q2/2023, Higher By 0.1 Percentage Points Vs Q1/2023. The employment rate for the working age population (15-64 years) was 63% in the second quarter of 2023, increasing by 0.1 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2023, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Sept 15). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]