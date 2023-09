Adiss Switches To RON284,500 Loss In H1/2023

Adiss Switches To RON284,500 Loss In H1/2023. Adiss (ADISS.RO), a Romanian company specialized in water treatment, said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 15) that it ended the first six months of 2023 with a loss of RON284,500, compared to a net profit of RON200,500 in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]