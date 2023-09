Antibiotice Iasi Calls Shareholders To Approve EUR25M Financing Contract With The Romanian State

Antibiotice Iasi Calls Shareholders To Approve EUR25M Financing Contract With The Romanian State. Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice (ATB.RO) has called shareholders for a general meeting on October 30, 2023 to secure approval for the conclusion of a financing contract worth EUR25 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]