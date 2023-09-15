CTP Arad West, The Latest Project Of Industrial Property Developer CTP, Already Is Over 40% Pre-Leased

CTP Arad West, The Latest Project Of Industrial Property Developer CTP, Already Is Over 40% Pre-Leased. CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has completed the structure of its latest production and logistics project in Arad (western Romania), CTPark Arad West [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]