Colliers: First Half Of 2023 Sees Low Pipeline Of New Modern Retail Projects Deliveries

Colliers: First Half Of 2023 Sees Low Pipeline Of New Modern Retail Projects Deliveries. The first half of 2023 saw a low pipeline of new modern retail projects deliveries, but the second half of the year is expected to be more active, with about 260,000 square meters of new retail schemes announced for the end of 2023, mostly in small and medium-sized cities, according to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]