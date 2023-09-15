AROBS Transilvania Software Shares Transferred From AeRO Market To Main Market On September 25

AROBS Transilvania Software Shares Transferred From AeRO Market To Main Market On September 25. AROBS Transilvania Software, a company present on the Romanian capital market since 2021, will start trading on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday (September 25) following the transfer from the AeRO market, the equity segment of the BVB’s Multilateral Trading (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]