Electromagnetica Appoints Andrei Bobar As Deputy General Director

Electromagnetica Appoints Andrei Bobar As Deputy General Director. Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, has announced investors in a stock market report that on Friday (Sept 15) the company's Board of Directors has appointed Andrei Bobar as Deputy General Director, effective November 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]