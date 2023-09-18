Volume of services to households in Romania shrinks by 10% in February-July

Volume of services to households in Romania shrinks by 10% in February-July. The volume of services delivered to Romanian households (seasonally adjusted) has decreased steadily by a total of 10% over the past five months to July, according to the statistics office INS. The decline was 6%-7% for the sectors of HORECA and tour operators, while the turnover of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]