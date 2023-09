Banca Transilvania, Raiffeisen in race for OTP’s Romanian subsidiary

Banca Transilvania, Raiffeisen in race for OTP’s Romanian subsidiary. The sale of OTP Bank Romania - the submission of final offers, the selection of a winner - was deferred from September to October, with Banca Transilvania and Raiffeisen Bank still in the race after EximBank abandoned, sources familiar with the negotiations told Zarul Financiar. OTP (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]