Gabriel Resources asks USD 6.5 bln from Romania in gold mine project lawsuit

Gabriel Resources asks USD 6.5 bln from Romania in gold mine project lawsuit. Gabriel Resources, which sued Romania before the World Bank's International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for administrative measures that blocked the development of the Rosia Montana gold mining project, announced that the arbitral tribunal declared the proceedings (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]