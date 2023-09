OMV delegation visits Romania to talk Offshore Law

OMV CEO Alfred Stern is coming to Bucharest on September 18, in the context of the lawsuit the Austrian company opened against Romania for changing the Offshore Law. OMV challenges provisions in the Offshore Law that compel it to sell part of the offshore gas on the local centralized market. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]