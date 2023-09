Formens 2022 Profit, Up 2.5 Times To RON28.3M YOY

Formens 2022 Profit, Up 2.5 Times To RON28.3M YOY. Botosani-based suit manufacturer Formens in 2022 posted net profit worth RON28.3 million (EUR5.7 million), 2.5 times higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]