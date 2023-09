Britain’s London & Cambridge Properties Eyes Mitiska’s Romania Portfolio

Britain’s London & Cambridge Properties Eyes Mitiska’s Romania Portfolio. M Core group, made up of London & Cambridge Properties, Evolve Estates, Sheet Anchor and Proudreed, which owns 1,233 properties worth almost £5 billion, is mulling acquiring the 25 retail parks managed by Mitiska REIM in Romania, in line with real estate market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]