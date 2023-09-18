Romanian women's table tennis team takes silver at European championships in Sweden

The women's team took Romania to the podium at the 2023 European Table Tennis Championships, claiming the silver medal at the competition in Malmo, Sweden. Germany successfully defended their title with a 3-0 win over Romania in the final on September 17. Germany's Xiaona Shan scored a 3-0