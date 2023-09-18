 
September 18, 2023

Romanian FinMin kicks off new Fidelis bond program with special interest for blood donors
Romanian FinMin kicks off new Fidelis bond program with special interest for blood donors.

The Romanian Ministry of Finance kicked off the third edition of its campaign offering special interest to blood donors investing in Fidelis government bonds. The program runs from September 18 to October 3. The tranche dedicated to blood donors applies to government bonds issued in RON, with (...)

Fortech, a GlobalLogic Company Acquires the business of Eminus Software. The acquisition further expands GlobalLogic growth and presence in Romania

Romanian tenor Stefan von Korch joins DOR concert in Nuremberg this October Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch will perform in Nuremberg next month as part of the extraordinary DOR (Despre Oameni şi România/About People and Romania) concert held under the baton of conductor Cristian Sandu. The event takes place at Peterskirche on October 7. The concert aims to promote (...)

Roland Berger: Romania drops 6 spots in EV Charging Index, must accelerate charging network expansion Romania dropped six places in the fourth edition of Roland Berger’s EV Charging Index. It now ranks 25th with 39 points out of 100, down from 19th in the summer 2022 edition. The study says that although EV adoption has been accelerating in Romania, the country still needs to ramp up the (...)

"Schools and Kindergartens Friendly with Nature" kicks off eight edition in Romania The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) opened registrations for the eighth edition of its nature education program "Schools and Kindergartens Friendly with Nature." From September 18 to October 20, teachers can enroll their schools, kindergartens, and children's centers in the SOR program, (...)

Agroland Agribusiness Reports 11% Higher Revenues in 1H/2023 from 1H/2022. Net Profit Up 3% Agroland Agribusiness, a Romanian entrepreneurial company part of Agroland group, specialized in the sale of farming inputs, registered operating revenues of RON28.6 million in the first half of 2023, up 11% from the year-earlier period.

Romanian railway company's online booking service is unavailable on September 20 State-owned rail operator CFR Calatori said that travellers cannot buy tickets online on September 20, as the booking app "will be down for complex maintenance work." According to the company, the online service will be unavailable the entire day, from 00:00 to 24:00. "Passengers who have (...)

HCLTech 2022 Turnover Up 98% To over EUR35M HCLTech, a provider of consulting and IT services, saw turnover go up by over 98% at the end of 2022, to over EUR35.8 million (RON177.9 million).

 


