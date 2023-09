Report: No drug seizures in the Romanian port of Constanța since 2021

Report: No drug seizures in the Romanian port of Constanța since 2021. No drug seizures have been reported in Romania's port of Constanța since 2021, according to information provided by the General Police Inspectorate (IGPR) to G4Media.ro. The information comes in light of a more recent focus on drugs on the part of state authorities. In total, from the year (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]