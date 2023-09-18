Local company adds EUR 1 mln service and facilities centre to residential resort near Brasov
Sep 18, 2023
Local company adds EUR 1 mln service and facilities centre to residential resort near Brasov.
Local real estate company Grand Development said it decided to invest EUR 1 million in constructing a service and facilities centre within Montebello Transylvania Resort, a project it is currently developing near the mountain city of Brasov. The new centre will serve the residents and (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]