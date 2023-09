Invictus Games 2023: Team Romania wins 13 medals, including four gold

Invictus Games 2023: Team Romania wins 13 medals, including four gold. Wounded Romanian soldiers won a total of 13 medals at the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany, including four gold, the Ministry of Defence announced. They returned home on Sunday, September 17. Team Romania claimed gold in rowing (sergeant major Gabriel Czifrak) and archery (major (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]