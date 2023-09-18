Radiology and imaging specialists from all university centres in Romania and Europe meet in Craiova to discuss the latest developments in the field



Radiology and imaging specialists from all university centres in Romania and Europe meet in Craiova to discuss the latest developments in the field.

In this interview, prof. univ. dr. Ioana Gheonea makes a preview of the Congress for Radiology and Imaging which takes place in Craiova on September 21-24, with Siemens Healthineers Romania support. This year, Craiova is the gathering point for specialists in the field of radiology and (...)