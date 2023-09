Cargo Partner Expects EUR70M Revenue In 2023, Lower Than Last Year

Cargo Partner Expects EUR70M Revenue In 2023, Lower Than Last Year. Cargo Partner, the Romanian subsidiary of Austrian group by the same name, which provides road, rail, sea and air shipping services, is aiming for EUR70 million in 2023, lower than last year’s EUR92 million, the company officials said. This would be its first decline in revenue in several years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]