Electro-Alfa International Posts EUR53M Revenue In 2022

Electro-Alfa International Posts EUR53M Revenue In 2022. Low and medium-voltage equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted RON261.5 million (EUR53 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of about 70% on the RON154,1 million (EUR31.3 million) of 2021, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.